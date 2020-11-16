-
The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of people’s plans on hold, leaving extra room in otherwise-busy schedules. Austin resident Sophia Ding is spending…
-
The Austin Animal Center is at full capacity and is waiving adoption fees this weekend. The city's shelter says it has no more kennels left; it aims to…
-
The Austin City Council voted unanimously late last night to sell the largest city owned plot of undeveloped land downtown – the former Green Water…
-
The Austin Animal Center is seeking adopters for at least 40 pets today, May 15. The Animal Center will euthanize 23 dogs today if at least 40 pets do not…
-
The Austin Animal Shelter, which opened last November, already has more animals than it can hold. The city says it’s taken in about 140 more pets than…
-
The new Austin Animal Center, opened only in November 2011, is already well over capacity. And the city is asking for your input on what to do now.While…
-
The big story out of the Austin City Council meeting on Thursday was the decision to withdraw a proposal that would have called for a community task force…
-
At 142-items long, saying the Austin City Council faces a full agenda today is an understatement.Today’s regular meeting is filled with a number of…
-
Today the Austin City Council will consider changes to a temporary lease agreement with Austin Pets Alive. Austin Pets Alive has been using a portion of…
-
A local non-profit organization dedicated to saving shelter animals from being euthanized will have a whole lot of doggy treats to hand out to rescued…