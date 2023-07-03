How to keep your pets safe and happy this July Fourth

While many people enjoy the bright, vibrant display of a fireworks show, their pets may not feel the same way. The loud noises can make dogs, cats and other animals nervous. They might tremble, shake or cry.

Austin Pets Alive! has a few recommendations for keeping pets safe and happy during Fourth of July festivities this week.

The loud pops from fireworks can be scary to pets, since they don't know where the noise is coming from, said APA! spokesperson Luis Sanchez. They may consider the noise a threat.

"Some dogs may be desensitized to those noises," Sanchez said. "But for the most part, a lot of dogs may not be aware of those noises. So something so loud and startling can be something that scares your dog and prompts it to run away."

He recommends playing soft or classical music or white noise to help calm pets down. The music will help them relax and drown out the noise from the fireworks.

Sanchez said his own dog finds comfort in going to a cozy, dark corner in a closet to hide from the noise and lights of the fireworks.

Pets also face a higher risk of getting lost during July 4, because pet owners may be distracted more than usual. Sanchez said to try your best to keep animals indoors and to make sure your pet is wearing a collar with your contact information on it.

“Most of the animals are really only lost within like a mile of the original owner's home,” he said. “So just take these pets around the neighborhood, see if you can find the owner, or take pets to the local fire station.”

To keep your dogs from getting scared and running away, consider walking them earlier in the day and letting them out to do their business before fireworks shows are scheduled.

But your best bet for keeping your furry friends happy, Sanchez says, is to stay home and get cozy with them.