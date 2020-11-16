-
From Texas Standard:Mike Ryan is a volunteer at Austin Pets Alive! He’s trying to get a good picture of Summer, a brown lab mix. Two more volunteers are…
-
The holidays are a time for gift-giving and celebration but, for some, it's also a time of increased family and financial pressure. Some mental health…
-
More than 120 pets have been brought in to the Austin Humane Society since the city's Halloween floods.Some were rescued from the water – as seen in this…
-
More than 100,000 cats and dogs are euthanized every year in Texas shelters. Euthanasia by carbon monoxide – essentially a gas chamber – is still common…
-
With so many care options for the four-legged family members, how do you determine where to take yours for a check-up? There are high-end pet spas, plain…
-
We received dozens of great entries in our National Pet Radio contest, and now it's time to vote on the winners. Check out the finalists and vote on your favorite by Sunday, Feb. 17, at 11:59 PM (ET).
-
We want you to snap a picture of your pet listening to your favorite public radio station, send it to us for a chance to win a pretty cool prize pack of items to use while strutting your stuff (and your pets' stuff) in public.
-
Austin is known as a dog friendly city. There’s dog parks, ample off-leash areas – heck, even the City Council passed an ordinance allowing dogs on…
-
Tim League is a pretty big deal in the movie business. He’s founder of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – which in turn led to distribution arm Drafthouse…
-
Happy Labor Day! It will be a pretty hot one with an expected high of 100.City of Austin Offices Closed – But Animal Center OpenIt’s Labor Day and that…