Here’s where to celebrate Fourth of July in and around Austin

July Fourth weekend is right around the corner, and cities across Central Texas are hosting events to celebrate with food, activities and fireworks.

Austin does have rules regarding fireworks, so if you plan on lighting some yourself, be sure to check the City of Austin website to see what’s allowed.

Austin

The city will be hosting its annual H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks at the Long Center for Performing Arts. The evening will be full of music, with pre-event openers and a performance by the Austin Symphony. After the concert, there will be a “mile-high” fireworks display over the city skyline. The event is free, and attendees can watch the show at Vic Mathias Shores.

The Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic is returning to Q2 Stadium. The Austin tradition is celebrating 50 years, and will feature special musical guests like Tyler Childers and Shakey Graves. Tickets are between $35 and $999.

Bee Cave

The Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival in Bee Cave features local vendors, live music and rides. Event-goers can expect to see craft breweries, local eats, face painting and water games. After dark, the firework show will begin.

Round Rock

Fourth of July celebrations in Round Rock are an all-day affair. The Fourth of July Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. and is followed by Frontier Days at Old Settlers Park. The event has carnival rides, racing pigs, a pepper-eating contest, music and fireworks.

If you’re a baseball fan, the minor league baseball team Round Rock Express is battling the Sugar Land Cowboys in a Fourth of July game at Dell Diamond. After the ballgame is a fireworks show.

Pflugerville

Pflugerville is partnering with the waterpark Typhoon Texas to put on its annual Independence Day Pfireworks. Residents can view the “Pfireworks” on the lawn outside the park, or buy tickets to enjoy the festivities happening inside.

Hutto

Hutto will host its 4th of July Celebration at the Brushy Creek amphitheater. The celebration is free and features live music, food trucks, activities and fireworks.

Dripping Springs

The annual Dripping Springs Fire in the Sky show will take place Saturday, July 1, at the Hog Heaven Sporting Club. There will be hot dogs, snow cones and a dinner before the fireworks show benefiting local veterans.

Cedar Park

Cedar Park’s 4th of July Celebration is an event-packed affair, with a performance by rock band Suede, free laser tag, carnival rides, inflatables and food trucks. After the fireworks, there will be a movie showing in the park.

If you’d like to celebrate Independence Day in style, Haute Spot is hosting 4th of July with Bob Schneider. Doors open at 4 p.m., and live music starts at 4:45. Tickets are required. They are $10 for general admission and $50 for the balcony.

Buda

The Red, White and Buda festival opens with a downtown parade. It features cornhole competitions, sand volleyball and rock climbing. The event also has all the classic Fourth of July staples like food vendors, live music and fireworks.

Leander

Leander’s Liberty Fest is happening Monday, July 3, at Devine Lake Park. This celebration is the largest annual event in Leander and will have music, food, bouncy houses and a fireworks display.

Kyle

Head over to the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center to watch Kyle’s Independence Day Fireworks Show. The event will start with a performance by Austin cover band The Grooves and end with a 20-minute fireworks display.

San Marcos

San Marcos’ Independence Day Family Fun Day is free and has activities for the whole family, like field games and crafts. The celebration takes place at Spring Lake and ends with a fireworks show.