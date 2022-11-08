© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Paul Warfield and The 1972 Miami Dolphins

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
Paul Warfield.jpeg
Paul Warfield, former NFL wide receiver and a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Paul Warfield, former NFL wide receiver and a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983.

Before there was Jerry Rice, DeSean Jackson, Michael Irvin, or Larry Fitzgerald, Jr – there was Warfield. He was poetry in motion, a graceful athlete with superb skills, and most of all, he saw virtue in being the best. He was a speed burner with the magic moves - which accounted for 8565 yards and 85 touchdowns on his 427 catches – during his 13-year professional career.

Warfield talks about attending Ohio State University, being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, being traded to the Miami Dolphins, becoming top notch wide receiver and the Dolphins undefeated season.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
