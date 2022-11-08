Paul Warfield and The 1972 Miami Dolphins

Paul Warfield, former NFL wide receiver and a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Paul Warfield, former NFL wide receiver and a member of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1983.

Before there was Jerry Rice, DeSean Jackson, Michael Irvin, or Larry Fitzgerald, Jr – there was Warfield. He was poetry in motion, a graceful athlete with superb skills, and most of all, he saw virtue in being the best. He was a speed burner with the magic moves - which accounted for 8565 yards and 85 touchdowns on his 427 catches – during his 13-year professional career.

Warfield talks about attending Ohio State University, being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, being traded to the Miami Dolphins, becoming top notch wide receiver and the Dolphins undefeated season.

