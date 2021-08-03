The National Football League With Jarrett Bell

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with USA Today Sports NFL columnist and author Jarrett Bell.

Bell has covered the National Football League for USA Today Sports since 1993. He has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee since 1997, and in each year during that period he has also served on the media panel that selects the Super Bowl MVP.

Bell talks about his career as a sports journalist, covering the NFL, what the 2020 NFL season was like, the impact of COVID-19 on the upcoming season, the Rooney Rule and other major issues facing the league.