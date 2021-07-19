© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

A Tribute To The Late Rev. Dr. Samuel D. Proctor

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Rev. Proctor.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Samuel D. Proctor, a distinguished minister, educator and author of three books.

Proctor served as president of two universities. He died in June 1997 at the age of 75. Proctor talks about growing up in Norfolk, Virginia; becoming a minister; how his father shaped his life; being a university president; and the importance of public service.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
