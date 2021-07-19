On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Samuel D. Proctor, a distinguished minister, educator and author of three books.

Proctor served as president of two universities. He died in June 1997 at the age of 75. Proctor talks about growing up in Norfolk, Virginia; becoming a minister; how his father shaped his life; being a university president; and the importance of public service.