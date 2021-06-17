A Conversation With FX's 'Snowfall' Co-Star Angela Lewis

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with actress Angela Lewis, co-star of the FX series Snowfall. First broadcast on FX on July 5, 2017, the crime drama series created by the late Academy Award- nominated writer and director John Singleton explores the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.

Lewis talks about growing up in Detroit, being active in theater while in high school, attending the University of Michigan, the first audition for Snowfall and working with Singleton.

