Life & Arts

A Conversation With FX's 'Snowfall' Co-Star Angela Lewis

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 17, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
Angela Lewis.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with actress Angela Lewis, co-star of the FX series Snowfall. First broadcast on FX on July 5, 2017, the crime drama series created by the late Academy Award- nominated writer and director John Singleton explores the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.

Lewis talks about growing up in Detroit, being active in theater while in high school, attending the University of Michigan, the first audition for Snowfall and working with Singleton.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
