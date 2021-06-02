© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

'Is This Black Media Renaissance Real?' With Ya'Ke Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Ya Ke Smith.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ya'Ke Smith, associate dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and an associate professor of film at the University of Texas at Austin.

This past spring, the Moody College of Communication at UT Austin held its inaugural Diversity in Media Symposium. This annual symposium is dedicated to exploring diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and social justice across the media ecosystem.

Smith talks about Blackness and its reemergence in popular discourse over recent years; what the conversation about race in the media could look like in five to 10 years; diverse storytelling; and the new media renaissance.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
