'Is This Black Media Renaissance Real?' With Ya'Ke Smith

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ya'Ke Smith, associate dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and an associate professor of film at the University of Texas at Austin.

This past spring, the Moody College of Communication at UT Austin held its inaugural Diversity in Media Symposium. This annual symposium is dedicated to exploring diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and social justice across the media ecosystem.

Smith talks about Blackness and its reemergence in popular discourse over recent years; what the conversation about race in the media could look like in five to 10 years; diverse storytelling; and the new media renaissance.