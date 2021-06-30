© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

A Conversation With Javon Johnson, Co-Star In Tyler Perry’s 'The Oval'

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with renowned actor, playwright and producer Javon Johnson.

Johnson is back as Richard Hallsen in Tyler Perry's The Oval, airing on Black Entertainment Television. In the series, Johnson portrays a proud family man and the esteemed White House butler who has served under several administrations, longer than anyone else there.

Johnson talks about becoming an actor; growing up in Anderson, South Carolina; the Bear Fruit Conservatory; working with Tyler Perry; and attending Southern Carolina State University.

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
