A Conversation With Javon Johnson, Co-Star In Tyler Perry’s 'The Oval'

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with renowned actor, playwright and producer Javon Johnson.

Johnson is back as Richard Hallsen in Tyler Perry's The Oval, airing on Black Entertainment Television. In the series, Johnson portrays a proud family man and the esteemed White House butler who has served under several administrations, longer than anyone else there.

Johnson talks about becoming an actor; growing up in Anderson, South Carolina; the Bear Fruit Conservatory; working with Tyler Perry; and attending Southern Carolina State University.