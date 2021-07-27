© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'The Nation Must Awake: My Witness To The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921' with Anneliese M. Bruner

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
The Nation Must Awake.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Anneliese M. Bruner, the great-granddaughter of Tulsa race massacre survivor Mary E. Jones Parrish, and author of the afterword of The Nation Must Awake.

On the evening of May 31, 1921, Parrish was reading in her home when the Tulsa race massacre began. Parrish’s young daughter, Florence Mary, called the journalist and teacher to the window. “Mother,” she said, “I see men with guns.”

Bruner talks about her great-grandmother’s first-person account, along with the recollections of dozens of others compiled immediately following the Tulsa massacre. She also discusses why this book is important, what she felt when her father gave it to her and how the elements of its racial injustices are still replayed in the streets of America today.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content