Austin Can Afford To Build Only 3% Of The 2,580 Miles Of Sidewalk It Wants, Audit Finds

  The sidewalk abruptly ends on a Hyde Park street.
    The sidewalk abruptly ends on a Hyde Park street.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The City of Austin has the resources to build out only 3% of its missing sidewalks, according to a new city audit.

The mobility bond Austin voters approved in 2016 set aside $37.5 million to build and maintain city sidewalks over an eight-year period, but the audit released today suggests the Public Works Department is spending that money more quickly than anticipated. The city's 2016 Sidewalk Master Plan, which has guided sidewalk projects, identified 2,580 miles of missing sidewalks in the city. All told, that $37.5 million could construct only 40 to 60 miles of sidewalk.

But the auditor's office notes the Public Works Department did well following the master plan's recommendations last year. Four miles of sidewalk were built in District 1, the most in any district, followed by 2.6 in District 4 and 2.2 in District 9.

Credit Office of the City Auditor

Not all sidewalk construction is funded by that pot of $37.5 million. Projects along state-owned roads, like the ongoing North Lamar project, secured state money in addition to city bond money for sidewalks. Other projects are funded by the city's fee-in-lieu program, which allows construction projects (more often than not, by homeowners) to pay the city to not build sidewalks. That money is then set aside for neighborhood sidewalks. The city also partners with Cap Metro and CAMPO on sidewalk projects.

The audit also says the city doesn't effectively track small-scale sidewalk projects, so some projects aren't accounted for. These projects don't always use proper inspection forms and are tracked "in a spreadsheet instead."

Finally, the audit suggests, city engineers and crews need an inspection process to make sure they're in line with the state's disability access rules. Eighty-five percent of sidewalk projects were undertaken by contractors last year, and those contractors are required to follow the state's building codes to ensure accessibility. The audit says the Public Works Department doesn't have that requirement for city-designed or -constructed sidewalks. 

"The Sidewalks Division has no process to identify which sidewalks should receive accessibility inspections, when these inspections should happen, and how they should be documented," the audit noted.

The full findings of the report will be presented to the city's Audit and Finance Committee this morning.

Related Content

Long-Term Solution For Hike And Bike Trail Bottleneck Is Still Years Away

By Dec 18, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The hike and bike trail around Lady Bird Lake is one of the most popular attractions in Austin. But the city has known for a long time that at least one section of the path is unsafe – and it’s only getting worse.

Bond Money to Build New Sidewalks Only Goes So Far

By Mar 1, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Traversing Austin on foot often brings to mind Shel Silverstein’s famed collection of poems, “Where the Sidewalk Ends.” In Austin, the sidewalk often ends – or doesn’t begin at all.

Austin Has a Sidewalk Problem. What Can the City Do To Fix It?

By Terrence Henry Jul 9, 2015
Terrence Henry/KUT

While plenty of people are moving to Austin for the jobs, the outdoors and the lifestyle, the city is still missing something pretty important: sidewalks. Austin has only half of the sidewalks it's supposed to, and it will be a long time before it can fill in those gaps.

We've put together this explainer on Austin's sidewalk situation.

Wait, did I hear that right? Austin is missing half of its sidewalks?

Yes — there are a little more than 2,200 miles of sidewalks absent in the city, roughly half of the sidewalks the city is supposed to have. And many sidewalks are not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities (ADA) act. 

At the current rate of city funding, how long will it take to fully build out Austin’s sidewalks?