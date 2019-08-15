Austin Police Arrest Man With Several Weapons At Pease Park

  • Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

Austin police arrested a man carrying an assault rifle, a pistol, a knife and a baton at Pease Park yesterday.

The suspect was identified in an Austin Police Department affidavit as 23-year-old Dylan Broesche. He was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in Harris County.

Dalton Broesche, 23, was arrested in Pease Park with several weapons, according to the Austin Police Department.
Credit Courtesy of the Austin Police Department

Dispatchers received a call around 1:30 p.m. yesterday from parkgoers concerned about a man carrying a long gun on the north side of the Central Austin park. Police arrested him without incident. The affidavit says Broesche told officers he tossed an assault-style rifle with a 30-round magazine, a bipod and a scope in some brush off a park trail before officers detained him.

Police say Broesche directed officers to the rifle after they had found two knives on him, along with a loaded 9 mm pistol and an asp – a retractable baton that is illegal to carry publicly in Texas – in his waistband. Police said he was also carrying a fully loaded extra magazine for the gun.

Broesche does not have a license to carry a firearm, police said. He was charged with concealing the asp and the pistol.

Broesche was booked in Travis County Jail and is being held on a $55,000 bond.

