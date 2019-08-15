Austin Police Arrest Man With Several Weapons At Pease Park

Austin police arrested a man carrying an assault rifle, a pistol, a knife and a baton at Pease Park yesterday.

The suspect was identified in an Austin Police Department affidavit as 23-year-old Dylan Broesche. He was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in Harris County.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:30 p.m. yesterday from parkgoers concerned about a man carrying a long gun on the north side of the Central Austin park. Police arrested him without incident. The affidavit says Broesche told officers he tossed an assault-style rifle with a 30-round magazine, a bipod and a scope in some brush off a park trail before officers detained him.

Police say Broesche directed officers to the rifle after they had found two knives on him, along with a loaded 9 mm pistol and an asp – a retractable baton that is illegal to carry publicly in Texas – in his waistband. Police said he was also carrying a fully loaded extra magazine for the gun.

Broesche does not have a license to carry a firearm, police said. He was charged with concealing the asp and the pistol.

Broesche was booked in Travis County Jail and is being held on a $55,000 bond.