City Memo Says Austin Could Put Limits On Where Homeless People Can Camp Or Rest

Austin will re-examine its new rules governing homelessness, according to a memo released Friday.

The memo sent to the City Council on behalf of Austin's Homelessness Strategy Office says the city could abandon its idea to make space for emergency encampments in every City Council district.

The office said after meeting with the Downtown Austin Alliance, the Greater Austin Crime Commission, service providers, public safety officials and the city's newly formed Homeless Advisory Committee, it is prepared to limit where people can camp and sit or lie down in public – as well as limit how long a person can camp or rest.

The City Council voted to scale back rules on that behavior in June, allowing people to rest or camp in public as long as they didn't do so on city parkland, completely obstruct a sidewalk, or present a public health or safety risk to themselves or others. The decision was met with pushback from Austinites who argued the new rules allowed for more visible encampments throughout the city.

Others had argued the scale-back decriminalized people trying to transition out of homelessness.

The memo said the potential limits would "likely focus on geographical areas which have high pedestrian traffic, high automobile traffic, and floodways." The office goes on to say it doesn't expect these limitations will mean people could be arrested for the behavior. Before the June rule-change, tickets for the behavior often led to unpaid fines and arrest warrants for homeless Austinites.

"It is not the intent to identify limitations criteria that would result in arrest," it said. "Rather, it is the goal of the HSO to provide reasonable criteria to ensure the safety of those experiencing homelessness as well as the sheltered public."

The memo also said the office would not support city-sanctioned areas for public encampments or parking areas in which people could sleep in their cars, citing research and best practices that suggest temporary encampments and parking spaces don't jibe with the city's "housing-first" focus, which aims to connect people with case management to transition from a shelter to a home.

The office said it would focus on indoor housing solutions.

"Neither authorized encampments nor parking areas provide housing for people experiencing homelessness," the memo says. "Rather, each option detracts from the staff resources assigned to addressing this moral imperative."

It is unclear whether the city is still pursing its goal of putting shelter space in every City Council District. KUT reached out to the city for clarification, but has not yet heard back.

The memo was prompted by a City Council vote directing City Manager Spencer Cronk and the HSO to come up with temporary and long-term solutions to homelessness by Aug. 29.

Read the full memo below.