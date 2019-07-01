Get Involved Spotlight: Breakthrough Central Texas

From Breakthrough Central Texas, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

About Breakthrough Central Texas

Breakthrough Central Texas creates a path to and through college for students who will be the first in their family to earn a college degree.

From sixth grade through to college graduation, Breakthrough offers out-of-school learning experiences, leadership skills, and comprehensive advising to students across Central Texas. By fulfilling a 12-year commitment to each student, we ensure their long-term success from middle school to high school graduation to college diploma and beyond.

It’s Time to Change Everything

With nine out of 10 new jobs in the U.S. going to college graduates, students from our under resourced communities are at a distinct disadvantage. Central Texas has the lowest college graduation rate in the state among low-income students, with just eight percent going on to obtain postsecondary degrees. Although many of the students in our public school system are born here, they will not be able to pursue the career opportunities that boast Austin as the number one city in the country for job seekers. At Breakthrough, we believe all students should have the opportunity to benefit from the life-changing power of earning a college degree.

We are here to change everything for students in our low-income communities. Breakthrough students are seven times more likely to earn a college degree compared to their peers, and go on to become more active members of their community. Breakthrough Central Texas has already produced nearly 150 college graduates, with 1,900 more in the pipeline working toward their diploma. We are on a mission to transform lives, families and the economic infrastructure of our community.

Get Involved

Passionate about education, children and the future of Austin? Join the Breakthrough family by volunteering your time this summer! Whether you are looking for a one-time opportunity during the lunch hour, or are interested in ongoing opportunities, Breakthrough offers flexible chances to get involved.

Summer is an exciting time for Breakthrough, as hundreds of middle school, high school and college students kick off their summer learning with us. As the culmination of Breakthrough’s summer program, students at each grade level demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have developed by participating in Presentations of Learning. Community volunteers are asked to provide essential feedback on student presentations on a daily basis, July 22 – 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. No prior experience is necessary.

We are also looking for high school and college application coaches who can mentor our students this fall. Support our students by reviewing their high school and college applications, and help them take the next step in their education journey!

Learn more about Breakthrough Central Texas and our students at breakthroughctx.org. For more information about volunteer opportunities, commitments and availability, contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Elvira Marin at Elvira@breakthroughctx.org.