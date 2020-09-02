Get Involved Spotlight: Red Oak Hope

From Red Oak Hope, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

About Us

Red Oak Hope is an organization dedicated to bringing freedom, hope, and restoration to survivors of sexual exploitation. We work to stop trafficking and exploitation on a large scale while simultaneously providing holistic care to individuals and communities already affected.

Exploitation and human trafficking are complex issues that require both immediate aid and long-term engagement. Our programs around the world seek to address this complexity by focusing on three main areas: prevention, intervention, and restoration, all through the lens of partnership.

Founded in 2012, our work started with emergency repatriation for internationally trafficked women in Asia. Over the years, our international programs have grown from not only providing direct services and repatriation to now including long-term economic empowerment and holistic care services for both at-risk and previously exploited women. We have worked with over 200 women and children from 9 different countries, and continue to develop sustainable models to support survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation all around the world.

Locally, our Austin program was established in 2018 and focuses on serving female survivors of sexual exploitation through transitional housing, educational and vocational training, and community collaboration through participation in the Central Texas Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

We provide safe, rent-free housing for 12 months along with trauma-informed, holistic care that includes case management, advocacy, education, and employment assistance, economic assistance, connections to community resources, and access to medical and mental health care. We also facilitate a financially incentivized educational program called Restore for both residential and non-residential beneficiaries that teaches important topics like job readiness, finance and budget, mental and physical health, computer literacy, social thinking, etc.

Through it all, our goal is to walk alongside female survivors of sexual exploitation to help them prepare for a life of sustainability, healing, and independence.

How You Can Help

While we continue to provide important services to women and their children during a pandemic our biggest need is monetary donations, which can be made online.

We are holding our 6th Annual Gala virtually on Thursday, September 17, 2020, and we would love for you to join us! We also have a need for sponsorships and item donations to make the gala a success. Please email us at info@redoakhope.og for more information!

We are always looking to partner with local businesses that might be interested in being a supportive employment partner. Please email us at info@redoakhope.org for more information.

Additionally, if you would be interested in donating goods to our local programs please email us and can coordinate pick up with you. We are always in need of household goods like paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, etc.