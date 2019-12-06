Get Tickets Now For Our ATXplained Live Show On Jan. 23

By 56 minutes ago
  • Hazel O'Neil

TICKETS | Get your tickets here

Friends: Last year, our ATXplained project brought seven brand-new stories based on your questions to the stage.

Hundreds of people came to see KUT reporters tell stories in sound, images, music, dance and delicious, buttery toast (you had to be there). Since then, you’ve heard some of these stories on the radio. Like this one about burgers and divorce, this one about the last man on Rainey Street, and this one about the real origins of the “Live Music Capital of the World” slogan.

We also had a few special guests.

We had a great time — and we think the audience did, too.

So we’re doing it again.

On Jan. 23, we’re bringing eight new stories to life on stage at the Hogg Auditorium on the University of Texas campus.

We want you to join us. Get your tickets here.

Tags: 
ATXplained
KUT Events

Related Content

Why Does The Top Of Austin's Tallest Building Look 'Unfinished'?

By Jul 15, 2019
Some people are complaining about the appearance of the "crown" at the top of Austin's tallest building, The Independent.
Richie Loria / KUT

The Independent, at 301 West Ave. in downtown Austin, is the city's newest tallest building. Some call it the "Jenga tower" because of its jagged appearance – shapes jutting out from the sides of the building.

The 59-story luxury apartment tower is definitely attention-getting, and some eyes are drawn all the way to the top – to what looks from afar like a tennis court or one of those nets to stop golf balls at a driving range. 

Why Is The Map On The Floor Of The Austin Airport Full Of Misspellings?

By Mar 9, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

On the floor of Austin airport, right by the baggage claim, there is a cryptic map made of terrazzo tile. It represents downtown Austin, but not quite as it is today. The story of how it came about reveals much about Austin’s past – and maybe its present.

How Did Texas Become The Only State With Its Own Toast?

By May 9, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

What’s the first food item that jumps into your head when you think of Texas? BBQ? Queso? Breakfast tacos?

All reasonable choices. But you’d be missing the obvious, a food item that bears the name of the state: Texas toast.