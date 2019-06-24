Gov. Abbott Says 'Texas Will Override' Austin's New Public Camping Rules

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects state lawmakers to overturn Austin's revision to its homelessness ordinances.

In a tweet last night, Abbott said "there are far better solutions for the homeless & citizens," referring to the Austin City Council's approval of new rules that loosen regulations banning camping in public.

If Austin— or any other Texas city—permits camping on city streets it will be yet another local ordinance the State of Texas will override. At some point cities must start putting public safety & common sense first. There are far better solutions for the homeless & citizens. https://t.co/xYezoovVCg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 24, 2019

City Council approved ordinances revising the homelessness rules early Friday. Revisions to bans on aggressive panhandling and sitting or lying down on a public sidewalk passed unanimously. Council members argue the revisions still ban behavior that could prevent public health or safety issues, without explicitly banning asking for money, or sitting or lying down on the sidewalk.

There was disagreement over a revision to the camping ordinance, however. District 9 Council Member Kathie Tovo and District 7 Council Member Alison Alter voted against the change, arguing the language was unclear – and that, as written, the rule would allow for camping on public sidewalks.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley expressed concern over the camping rule at a Friday press conference, arguing the law bans camping only on city-owned parkland.

"If it is not on private property ... but instead it is just city land that is non-parkland, we may have limited opportunities, if we cannot establish that that camp is dangerous or hazardous," Manley said.

