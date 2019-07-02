How A Wet Spring Means A Cooler Summer For Austin

By & 11 minutes ago
  • Rain comes down on the UT Austin campus in May.
    Rain comes down on the UT Austin campus in May.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

You might have noticed the weather’s been cooler this year in Austin, at least relatively speaking. After all, it’s July and Austin hasn’t hit 100 degrees yet.

A lot of that is because of the wet spring we've had, and, meteorologist say, the rain may help us keep off the worst of the summer heat a little while longer.

Blame It On The Rain

To understand how rain means cooler weather, you need to understand how the air heats up in the first place. It’s a little more complicated than the sun heating the air, says Spectrum News Chief Meteorologist Burton Fitzsimmons.

“The sun does not directly heat the air around us,” he says. "The sun heats the ground. The ground then radiates out waves that heat the air.”

RELATED | Pretty, Hot: New Data Visualization Shows Texas’ Increasing Temperatures

Now, imagine the sun’s rays hitting the Earth in Central Texas this rainy spring. Even on a cloud-free day, that solar energy isn’t all heating the ground. Instead, it's burning off the water that’s soaked into the ground.

“We’ll see how long that lasts," Fitzsimmons says. "The good news is we’ve got rain in the picture.”

But the opposite can happen, too.

Hot In Here

“If it were dry, then the ground would warm up faster and the air would warm up faster,” Fitzsimmons says.

That’s what happened last year: We had a dry hot May and ended up with 52 days of triple-digit heat.

Fitzsimmons says that type of heat can even create “a feedback loop,” where the heat leads to less moisture in the ground, which means less rain, which means more heat.

While you enjoy this relatively cooler spring, it’s important to remember that, overall, things are still heating up.

In fact, Fitzsimmons says, this year may just be more of a return to normal Central Texas temperatures than anything else – though "we’ve got to be really careful with” the word "normal."

In the 20th century, Austin averaged about 13 triple-digit days a year. So far this century, there have been, on average, 38 triple-digit days.

“If we look at the average temperatures since spring 40 years ago, we’re 4 degrees warmer – in just 40 years,” Fitzsimmons says. “That’s a scary and alarming rate.”

Global warming is a big reason why, and turning around the longer warming trends will take more than some spring showers.

Tags: 
Weather
Global Warming

Related Content

Pretty, Hot: New Data Visualization Shows Texas’ Increasing Temperatures

By Jun 17, 2019
Courtesy of Ed Hawkins

Texas is hot. That is not news. It has, seemingly, always been hot. Again, not news. Here is some news: A climate scientist visualized the Lone Star State's average annual temperatures. It shows that Texas (which, again – we've covered – is hot) is getting hotter.

Here Are 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of Severe Weather In Central Texas.

By Dec 26, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Severe weather is headed to Central Texas. To keep you up-to-date, we've collated a list of resources to turn to during weather events.

Exxon Pushes Carbon Tax Plan That Some Say Could Worsen Global Warming

By Oct 11, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil got some good press this week when it announced it was donating $1 million to a campaign to enact a carbon tax in the U.S. But many worry the tax proposal would not slow emissions quickly enough and could harm the environment through its legislative giveaways to the oil and gas industry. 

May Sets Up Austin For A Scorching Summer. Here's How.

By Jun 1, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Last month was the hottest May ever recorded in the Austin area. If that has you worried about what's in store, you have good reason to be: A vicious circle of self-perpetuating heat descends on Texas in the summer.  

Austin Used To Be Cooler, Literally

By Jul 25, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUTX

People love to wax nostalgic about the Austin of decades past. The rents were cheaper, the traffic was lighter, the music was live-r. Some of that talk may be history viewed through rose-colored glasses, but there is at least one metric by which Austin was, literally, cooler: the temperature.