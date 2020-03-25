It's Not Business As Usual, But NASA Keeps Flying During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Shelly Brisbin 35 minutes ago
  • Three crew members, including a US astronaut, are scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on April 9.
    Three crew members, including a US astronaut, are scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on April 9.
    NASA (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

Like every other business or government agency, NASA is operating very differently right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the space agency does have ongoing missions, including a scheduled launch next month that will send astronaut Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station.

Johnson Space Center in Houston is operating at stage 3 of NASA's four-stage pandemic response plan. And like NASA, private space companies have been deemed "essential," and are continuing their work. 

Eric Berger is senior space editor at Ars Technica. He says the crew members headed for the space station are currently in quarantine outside Moscow. The launch will take place on April 9 from a spaceport in Kazakhstan. 

"I think this week, they'll actually travel to the launch site in Baikonur, where they have a quarantine as well," Berger says.

Under stage 3 of the pandemic response plan, Johnson Space Center employees must work remotely. Moving to stage 4, which is expected soon, would means most of the facility would be closed.

"[But] Johnson Space Center will never entirely close because you've got flight controllers and flight directors who need to get into Mission Control to help fly the space station," Berger says. 

Like other companies that have contracts with the government, private space companies have been deemed "essential," which means at least some of their operations are continuing. 

"For example, a local company in Austin, Firefly, is continuing their operations, and the way they're addressing it is they've gone from one shift to two shifts," Berger says.

The profound economic effects of coronavirus on the economy could eventually spell cutbacks at NASA, Berger says, even though space exploration also boosts parts of the economy.

"All of the money that gets spent on space is actually spent here on Earth," Berger says. "And the vast majority of it is spent in the United States. And so, if you're investing in spaceflight activities, you're generally spending money on U.S. companies who employ U.S. workers."

However, the Artemis program, which intends to send humans back to the Moon, may be in jeopardy in a post-coronavirus world. Artemis is already slated to cost at least $35 billion. 

"I have to believe that money is going to be on the chopping block as the government gets out from underneath this, and then tries to figure out how to pay its bills," Berger says. 

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
NASA
NASA's Johnson Space Center
Coronavirus
International Space Station

Related Content

The 'Lunar Gateway' Would Be NASA's First Step In Establishing An Outpost On The Moon

By Laura Rice May 24, 2019
the moon
Christopher Dart/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The first lunar landing was almost 50 years ago, and NASA is making plans to return to the moon. This time around, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says, the agency plans to stay there.

The space agency is planning to build a “lunar gateway,” or a space station, that will orbit the moon and make it easier for astronauts to come and go. It’s part of its long-term plan to develop a lunar outpost.

Meet The New Deputy Director At NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Vanessa Wyche

By Sep 12, 2019

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Vanessa Wyche, deputy director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. In August 2018, she made history when she was appointed the first African American deputy director of the Johnson Space Center.

Wyche talks about becoming an engineer, her passion for science, growing up in South Carolina, mentoring minorities, and her new position.

Texas Athletes Adapt To A Postponed Olympic Games

By Michael Marks 44 minutes ago
Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY SA 4.0)

From Texas Standard:

Vincent Hancock had planned to practice on Tuesday. The Fort Worth resident is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in skeet shooting. Following a routine is part of his success, and practicing on Tuesday was part of the routine. But then he got to the range.

“I shot one round and … I was like, you know what, it’s not even worth it for me to be out here right now because I’m not into this,” Hancock said.