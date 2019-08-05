Join KUT For An Evening Of New Stories From Emerging Radio Producers

By 28 minutes ago
  • Ten emerging radio producers learning audio storytelling at the Transom Traveling Workshop at KUT.
    Rob Rosenthal

This week, KUT is hosting the Transom Traveling Workshop, where 10 new radio producers learn everything they need to know about telling stories in sound. 

Each student will produce one audio story about an interesting person in our community. 

Be the first to hear these brand-new stories at a listening event Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in KUT's Studio 1A. We'll listen to the stories and hear from each of the producers about their experience making their first radio story. 

Admission is free and seating is limited. RSVP here

