Judge Clears A Path For Kinder Morgan's Pipeline Through The Texas Hill Country

A Travis County judge says construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision on Tuesday marks a major setback for landowners and local governments who sued to stop energy company Kinder Morgan from using eminent domain to build the pipeline.

The 420-mile pipeline would run through the Texas Hill Country carrying natural gas from the Permian Basin to East Texas. In their lawsuit, opponents basically put the whole system on trial, saying that the Texas Railroad Commission, the state agency that regulates pipelines, wouldn't provide enough oversight over the pipeline's construction and maintenance.

Under state law, pipeline companies can chart their own routes, claiming the right of eminent domain – a process by which public and private entities can take private property, even if a property owner doesn't want to sell.

At public meetings hosted by local governments and the pipeline company itself, some residents worried about the impact the pipeline could have on Hill County geology, water resources and safety. Others decried the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the face of climate change.

But state district Judge Lora Livingston decided on Tuesday that Kinder Morgan’s actions didn’t violate the state constitution. The energy firm applauded the ruling, saying in a statement that "the court’s finding validates the process established in Texas for the development of natural gas utility projects, as well as the steps we have taken to comply with that process."

The Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition, the property rights group that helped fund the lawsuit, hinted that it would appeal the ruling.

"This issue should be heard by an appellate court. We are weighing our options for an appeal and planning additional legal actions in other venues to challenge this severely problematic route," the group said in a statement.