Judge Clears A Path For Kinder Morgan's Pipeline Through The Texas Hill Country

By & 6 minutes ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

A Travis County judge says construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision on Tuesday marks a major setback for landowners and local governments who sued to stop energy company Kinder Morgan from using eminent domain to build the pipeline.

The 420-mile pipeline would run through the Texas Hill Country carrying natural gas from the Permian Basin to East Texas. In their lawsuit, opponents basically put the whole system on trial, saying that the Texas Railroad Commission, the state agency that regulates pipelines, wouldn't provide enough oversight over the pipeline's construction and maintenance.

Under state law, pipeline companies can chart their own routes, claiming the right of eminent domain – a process by which public and private entities can take private property, even if a property owner doesn't want to sell.

At public meetings hosted by local governments and the pipeline company itself, some residents worried about the impact the pipeline could have on Hill County geology, water resources and safety. Others decried the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the face of climate change.

But state district Judge Lora Livingston decided on Tuesday that Kinder Morgan’s actions didn’t violate the state constitution. The energy firm applauded the ruling, saying in a statement that "the court’s finding validates the process established in Texas for the development of natural gas utility projects, as well as the steps we have taken to comply with that process."

The Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition, the property rights group that helped fund the lawsuit, hinted that it would appeal the ruling.

"This issue should be heard by an appellate court. We are weighing our options for an appeal and planning additional legal actions in other venues to challenge this severely problematic route," the group said in a statement.

Tags: 
Kinder Morgan
Natural Gas
Texas Railroad Commission
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Hays County Takes 'The Fight To Kinder Morgan' With Lawsuit Over Proposed Pipeline

By Apr 22, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

After months of community protests, a group of more than 20 landowners and city leaders gathered Monday to announce that Hays County and the City of Kyle had officially joined a lawsuit to oppose a natural gas pipeline proposed to run through Central Texas.

3 Questions Answered About The Planned Natural Gas Pipeline In Central Texas

By Feb 12, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

Kinder Morgan is hosting an open house in Hays County tonight about its Permian Highway Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline the company plans to run through Central Texas.

Hays County Residents Say They're 'Prepared To Fight' Planned Natural Gas Pipeline

By Jan 30, 2019
A man carries a sign in protest of the planned pipeline at the Wimberley Community Center Tuesday night. His sign says, sign says, "Our Founding Fathers saw England's rule as unjust. I see Kinder Morgan's rule over my community as unjust."
Salvador Castro for KUT

A public meeting Tuesday on a planned natural gas pipeline in Central Texas often felt more like a protest, as Hays County residents shared concerns about the project and speakers vowed to fight it.

Central Texas Pipeline Reignites Fight Over Land Rights

By Jan 28, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A fight over a pipeline is never only about the pipeline. It’s about the environment, property rights, public safety and a community’s sense of itself. Just such a fight is now brewing in the Texas Hill Country, where company Kinder Morgan plans to lay a part of its 430-mile natural gas Permian Highway Pipeline.