Energy & Environment

From Texas Standard:Even as much of American life has been on pause over the past few months, a plan to move radioactive nuclear waste to West Texas…
A new study reveals more evidence that oil and gas companies are significantly under-reporting how much natural gas they burn off into the air in…
A Travis County judge has ruled construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision…
A handful of environmental groups are taking the Trump administration to federal court over its rollback of regulations meant to prevent offshore oil…
From Texas Standard:Energy is the invisible driver of nearly everything we do. It gets us to work, lights our homes – it even powers the equipment we use…
If the oil and gas boom continues as projected, the planet could experience "catastrophic climate change" by 2050, according to an analysis released…
Texas is not a state known for strong environmental protections. The fact is, many green groups head into legislative sessions more concerned about…
Wastewater from Dripping Springs could flow into Austin's watershed by as soon as next year.After years of back-and-forth, city officials say they expect…
A scientific panel, convened by the U.N., lays out a challenging path to keep the global climate from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius — the red line for dangerous consequences.
Around 3,000 more Austin properties will find themselves in high-risk floodplains thanks to a new National Weather Service study called Atlas 14. Those…