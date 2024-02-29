Where to get your solar eclipse glasses in Austin

The April total solar eclipse will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Texans. As the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, the sky will darken because of the moon’s shadow on Earth.

Throughout the state, Texans will see a partial solar eclipse, but Austinites will experience “totality" when the moon completely blocks the sun from view.

Only during the few minutes of totality is it safe to look at the sun without solar glasses. As cool as totality is, you should keep your glasses with you as you'll need to put them back on to continue viewing the eclipse once it ends.

Here is where you can pick up your eclipse glasses for free or purchase a pair before April 8.

Austin Libraries

All Austin Public Library branches, including the Central Library, will have a limited number of free eclipse glasses available beginning April 4.

Certain Austin library locations have planned themed solar eclipse parties with food, activities and a pop-up exhibit from NASA. Free viewing glasses will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Total Solar Eclipse” parties are scheduled for the North Village, Menchaca, Twin Oaks, Central, Hampton, Windsor, Old Quarry, Willie Mae and Pleasant Hill libraries. Times vary based on location.



The University of Texas

UT Austin is hosting a campus-wide viewing experience,Total Eclipse of the Horns, open to the public from 12 to 3 p.m. Free viewing glasses and information about the eclipse will be available to attendees.

More details will be available on UT’s eclipse information hub in March.



The City of Austin

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will distribute 10,000 pairs of free eclipse glasses at the following locations, beginning March 11.



Recreation centers

Senior centers

Austin Nature and Science Center

Purchase your glasses

You can purchase viewing glasses from the Great American Eclipse website and Eclipse2024. H-E-B and hardware stores will also sell solar glasses closer to the eclipse.