Justice Ginsburg Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

By 32 minutes ago
  • Sharon Gellin (left) and Jennifer Howard of Washington, D.C., stand across the street from the Supreme Court, where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose.
    Sharon Gellin (left) and Jennifer Howard of Washington, D.C., stand across the street from the Supreme Court, where Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose.
    Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Originally published on September 25, 2020 8:00 am

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to be given that honor in the nation's history.

Ginsburg's casket will be placed in Statuary Hall, just outside the House of Representatives' chamber. During the brief ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will deliver remarks, as will Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt, who eulogized Ginsburg as she lay in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mezzo-soprano opera singer Denyce Graves will perform a tribute to the late justice — an opera aficionado — and members of Congress will file past Ginsburg's casket.

Watch the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Thousands of mourners paid their respects to Ginsburg during the two days her casket rested at the top of the Supreme Court steps, including President Trump and former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her to the high court in 1993.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are expected to pay their respects on Friday at the Capitol.

Ginsburg will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, after Yom Kippur, next to her husband, Marty.

President Trump has said he will announce his choice to succeed Ginsburg on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Related Content

With Romney's Support, GOP Likely Has Votes To Move Ahead With Ginsburg's Replacement

By Sep 22, 2020

Updated at 4:16 p.m. ET

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, says he will support moving forward with President Trump's upcoming election year nomination to the Supreme Court.

Romney issued a statement Tuesday that he intends "to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President's nominee." If the nominee reaches the Senate floor he intends "to vote based upon their qualifications."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87

By Sep 18, 2020

Follow NPR's coverage of Ginsburg's death and the political aftermath here.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. She was 87.

The Future Of The Affordable Care Act In A Supreme Court Without Ginsburg

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has raised the profile of a case that marks the latest existential threat to the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case the week after the general election in November.

Democrats are raising alarms about the future of the law without Ginsburg. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking on ABC's This Week Sunday morning, said that part of the strategy by President Trump and Senate Republicans to quickly fill Ginsburg's seat is to help undermine the ACA.