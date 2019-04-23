KUT and “Texas Standard” Each Win Three 2019 Regional Murrow Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – April 23, 2019 – KUT News and “Texas Standard” have won six regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in recognition of outstanding achievement in broadcast and digital journalism, technical expertise and adherence to RTDNA’s code of ethics.
This year’s winners were judged in 14 regions and represent 309 local radio and TV newsrooms. KUT News and “Texas Standard” each won three awards in the Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) large market radio category for the following projects produced in 2018:
KUT News won the following in the hard news, feature reporting and social media categories:
- Is The Austin Serial Bomber A 'Terrorist'? Not Legally – Yet, reported by Audrey McGlinchy, won in the hard news category
- This Tiny Austin Cemetery Has Been Here For 162 Years. Will Construction Force It Out?, reported by Matt Largey at part of KUT’s ATXplained project, won in the feature reporting category.
- KUT won in the social media category with the following posts cited for excellence:
- Five Days To Vacate: How A Sudden Setback Can Lead To An Eviction In Travis County
- Parents from the Mexican state of Michoacán reunited with their children in the U.S. after being separated for more than a decade for immigration reasons.
- Watch the controlled implosion of a 10-story building in downtown Austin.
- Livestream of a falcon nesting on the @UTAustin Tower
- A candlelight vigil was held in Pflugerville tonight for the families affected by the #Austinbombings.
- Juan Sanchez, the president and founder of @SouthwestKey, says his shelters are running out of space to house children separated from their parents at the border.
- Why Are Austin's Trees Having Such A Colorful Autumn?
- Hey, Texans! If You're Voting Straight Ticket On A Machine, Check Your Ballot.
“Texas Standard” won the following in the sound, writing and sports reporting categories:
- Texans Remember Space Shuttle Columbia’s Final Flight, reported by Jill Ament, won in the sound category
- What’s A Sod Poodle? In Amarillo, It’s Now A Team Mascot, reported by Michael Marks, won in the sports reporting category
- A compilation of stories written by Michael Marks won in the writing category:
- A Quest To Find The Origin Of The Mum
- For Edna, Texas, Walmart Leaving Is A Turning Point
This brings to 61 the number of regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom launched in 2002. “Texas Standard,” which launched in 2015, has earned eight regional Murrow Awards. A complete list of winners is available on the RTDNA website.
Regional winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged this summer and presented in October. KUT News has won six National Edward R. Murrow Awards, while “Texas Standard” has won one.
About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station
KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.
About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.
“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).
