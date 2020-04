A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Travis and surrounding counties has expired, as a line of storms moves south at 40 mph.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning, which included the likelihood of nickel-size hail and 60 mph wind, has expired.

The Weather Service said people should stay indoors, as continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

