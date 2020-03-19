Living In A Sportsless World

By Michael Marks 52 seconds ago
  • Longhorn basketball games would normally be played at rhe Frank Erwin Center on the University of Texas campus in Austin.
    Longhorn basketball games would normally be played at rhe Frank Erwin Center on the University of Texas campus in Austin.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Whatever sporting event you were most looking forward to this spring, it is cancelled. Baseball, football, tennis, golf – for the time being, it's all done.

There are certainly more critical issues when it comes to the consequences of the coronavirus, but, for perhaps the first time ever, we're living in a sportsless society.

"We are really in uncertain and unique times," says Daron Roberts founding director of the Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Normally in times like this we've had some kind of way to vent our frustrations and that's been through sports. But there has been such a complete stoppage," Roberts says.

Cancelation of college basketball's March Madness tournament, and talk of postponing or canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics has people hoping we can all move past this and eventually return to normalcy.

He says that sports organizations have to make hard decisions as well as undertaking efforts to ease hardships on players and teams. Within the NCAA, seniors will get a fifth year of eligibility next year. But the financial future of college sports is still up in the air.

"Think about all the revenue that colleges and universities lose that would normally come from the NCAA," Roberts says. "Because they don't have it. Without March Madness, you're losing a lot of revenue."

Despite the lack of games, Mark Cuban owner of the Dallas Mavericks and others have stepped in to help workers affected by the cancelations.

"The Mavericks have set up a fund to help the hourly employees and the stadium employees and the arena employees. I think oftentimes we forget about the fact that for every sporting event, we have hour and seasonal employees who are living check to check," Roberts says.

Written by Kristen Cabrera.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Sports
Entertainment

Related Content

Are You Most At-Risk From COVID-19? Here Are The Grocery Stores That'll Help You Dodge Crowds

By 56 minutes ago
Julia Reihs / KUT

For older folks and people with compromised immune systems, going to get groceries in this outbreak of COVID-19 is more than a chore. It's a gamble. 

Gov. Abbott Closes Schools, Bars And Restaurants, Limits Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By 5 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference regarding COVID on Feb. 27.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 Friday night and lasts until April 3, also limits gatherings to 10 people.

Sen. John Cornyn Draws Rebuke For Blaming Coronavirus On China

By 1 hour ago
Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn
Allison Shelley for The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn drew criticism Wednesday for comments he made about the new coronavirus.

On a conference call with reporters, he said that it’s “no coincidence” that illnesses such as the novel coronavirus originate in China, putting the onus on “some of the cultural practices there.”