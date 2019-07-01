More Texas Schools Are Helping Students Register To Vote. But The Vast Majority Aren't.

By 1 minute ago
  • Voters line up to cast ballots on the UT Austin campus last year.
    Voters line up to cast ballots on the UT Austin campus last year.
    Salvador Castro for KUT

The percentage of public high schools helping their students register to vote is up slightly, according to a new report by the Texas Civil Rights Project. 

The report, released Monday, found 38 percent of schools statewide either requested voter registration forms from the state or conducted a voter registration drive with a local group in the last school year. That's up slightly from 34 percent in the previous year.

Texas law requires schools to give eligible students the opportunity to register to vote at least twice during the academic year. 

James Slattery, a voting rights attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said the five most populous counties in the state – Bexar, Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Travis ­­– actually saw explosive growth in their efforts to register students. 

"These five counties have over 40 percent of the grade 12 population in the state of Texas," he said, "so the fact that we saw a substantial improvement in those areas, has kind of an outsized effect on the number of students that are being offered voter registration at some point in their high school experience."

According to the report, none of the five counties had more than 12% of schools request registration forms during the 2016 election. In Travis County last school year, 68% of schools requested forms or conducted a voter registration drive.  

Slattery said less populated parts of the state still need "serious help" from state officials to get the job done. He said the Secretary of State's Office should automatically send registration forms to schools rather than having the schools request them.

In the foreword to the report, state Rep. Celia Israel called the high school voter registration law "more vision than reality" and that it was "well past time for Texas to make high school voter registration a full reality in this state."

Tags: 
Voter Registration

Related Content

Two-Thirds Of Texas High Schools Still Aren't Registering Students To Vote

By Aug 1, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Roughly a third of Texas high schools have requested voter registration forms from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, a new report from the Texas Civil Rights Project finds.

Requesting forms from the state agency is the first step schools must take so they can register students to vote. Texas law requires schools to give eligible students these forms at least twice each school year.

It's Texas Law To Help High School Students Register To Vote. Why Isn’t It Happening?

By Sep 13, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Texas hasn’t been enforcing compliance with a 30-year-old law requiring public and private high schools to hand out voter registration applications to eligible students at least twice a school year, civil rights groups say.

This App Wants to Make It Easier For Texas Voters to Register Online, But State Law Makes It Harder

By Mar 30, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon/KUT

Despite the excitement and wall-to-wall media coverage of this year’s presidential nominating contests, Texas still had one of the lowest voter participation rates during this year’s primaries – about 21 percent. 

Some Texans are trying to fix this problem by innovating the way we administer elections here in the Lone Star State.