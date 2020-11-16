-
From Texas Standard:Early voting turnout has been high in Texas' most populous counties. Not so in other areas, like the Rio Grande Valley.That's why Erin…
Officials at the United States Postal Service told members of Congress in Texas that voting groups are allowed to leave voter registration and absentee…
A persistent Texas voter, twice thwarted when he tried registering to vote while renewing his driver's license online, has for the second time convinced a…
Officials with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Texas say their volunteers are no longer allowed to leave voter registration forms at U.S. post…
Today is the last day to register to vote before the July 14 primary runoff elections in Texas. Here’s what you need to know to register.Are You Eligible…
Voter groups are scrambling to figure out how to continue registering young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, since Texas is among a minority of states…
Texas Republicans have swept statewide races for decades. So when Beto O’Rourke lost his bid for Senate against Ted Cruz by a margin of 2.6 percentage…
From Texas Standard:As the impeachment trial was getting underway in Washington, KXAN-TV in Austin reported that online searches within Texas for…
Today's The Deadline To Register To Vote In The Texas Primaries. Here's Everything You Need To Know.Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote before the March 3 primary elections in Texas. Here’s what you need to know to register.Are You Eligible To…
A federal appeals court has overturned a previous ruling that could have opened the door to online voter registration in Texas.In a Wednesday court order,…