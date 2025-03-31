Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in the May local elections. Here's what to know.

Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the May 3 election. May elections are a time for local government bodies, like cities and school districts, to put issues on the ballot.

In the Austin area, some voters will decide on city council positions, school board races, money for roads and more.

You can find sample ballots on your county’s election website. Here are a few:

You can check to see if you're registered to vote here. If you're not, here's what you need to know.

What do I need to do to vote?

You must be registered by Thursday in the county you live in to vote in the May 3 election.

To be eligible to register, you must:



be a U.S. citizen

be a resident of the county you are applying to vote in

be at least 18 years old by Election Day

not have been declared mentally incapacitated by a court

not be a convicted felon (though you may be eligible if you were pardoned or completed your sentence, probation and parole)

In Texas, you cannot register to vote online — unless you are renewing, replacing or updating your Texas driver's license or ID on the Department of Public Safety website.

You can submit a voter registration application by mail. Just fill out this form, print, sign and mail it to your county elections office. Your application must be postmarked by Thursday for the May 3 election.

You can also visit your county voter registrar or elections office to submit your application in person.

Find some local offices here:



Do I need to renew my voter registration?

If you've changed your name or moved within Texas — especially if you've moved to a different county — you can update your voter registration information online. You can also submit an updated physical application before the deadline.

What kind of ID will I need to register or vote?

To register to vote, you can use your Texas driver's license or Texas personal ID number issued by DPS. If you don’t have either of those, you can use the last four digits of your Social Security number.

When you head to the polls, you will need to present one of these valid forms of photo ID:

Texas driver's license (DPS issued)

Texas election identification certificate (DPS issued)

Texas personal ID card (DPS issued)

Texas handgun license (DPS issued)

U.S. military photo ID

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport (book or card)

You can still use your ID to vote if it expired within the last four years. If you are 70 or older, you can use it regardless of when it expired.

If you couldn’t get one of the above forms of ID, you can use a supporting form of identification like a bank statement or utility bill. But you must sign a document saying you had a reasonable impediment to getting a valid photo ID — like lack of transportation, work schedule, illness or family responsibilities.

Important dates