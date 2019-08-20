Northbound Lower Deck Of I-35 Closes As TxDOT Clears Debris From Crash

By 3 hours ago
  • Traffic is diverted onto the northbound I-35 access road after
    Traffic is diverted onto the northbound I-35 access road near 34th Street on Tuesday.
    Stephanie Federico / KUT

The northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 lower deck were closed near 34th Street for more than three hours Tuesday after debris fell into the roadway from the upper deck.

The Texas Transportation Department said crews had to clear the lanes after a bridge rail was struck in a crash.  

The Austin Police Department initially said in a tweet shortly before 8 p.m. that “large pieces” of the upper deck fell onto the road below. It later said it wasn't sure where the debris was from.

There was no mention of injuries. 

