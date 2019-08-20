Northbound Lower Deck Of I-35 Closes As TxDOT Clears Debris From Crash

The northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 lower deck were closed near 34th Street for more than three hours Tuesday after debris fell into the roadway from the upper deck.

The Texas Transportation Department said crews had to clear the lanes after a bridge rail was struck in a crash.

We confirmed bridge rail was struck due to a crash. We are cleaning area to ensure no loose concrete is present. Warning signs & barrels will alert drivers & barricade area; repairs will be made in coming days. All lanes will open as quickly as possible on both decks — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) August 21, 2019

The Austin Police Department initially said in a tweet shortly before 8 p.m. that “large pieces” of the upper deck fell onto the road below. It later said it wasn't sure where the debris was from.

Update on I-35: TXDOT is on scene assessing where the chunk(s) of concrete came from and how it may have happened. The upper deck is not falling down and is open. The lower deck is closed while the engineers assess it. APD PIO is not responding. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 21, 2019

There was no mention of injuries.

