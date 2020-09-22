Pause/Play Episode 1: The Pause

On March 6, 2020, the City of Austin canceled South by Southwest. The decision had an economic ripple effect throughout the city and marked the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in Austin.
In this episode, hosts Miles Bloxson and Elizabeth McQueen explore why Austin calls itself the Live Music Capital of the World. They’ll look at the effect SXSW's cancellation and the subsequent shutdown of bars had on the city through the experiences of musicians, venue owners, venue staff and music nonprofits that make up Austin's live music ecosystem.
In this episode, you’ll hear the voices of:
Mobley, musician
Reenie Collins, CEO of The Heath Alliance of Austin Musicians
J Soulja, musician
Brodie Elkins, general manager of Scratchouse
Stephanie Begara, musician
Pat Buchta, executive director of Austin Texas Musicians
Ray Benson, musician
Nakia, musician
Michael Hall, executive editor at Texas Monthly
Cody Cowan, executive director of the Red River Cultural District
Qunicy Dunlap, president and CEO of the Austin Urban League
Mélat, musician
Hope Irish, musician
Maggie Lea and Tamara Hoover, owners of Cheer Up Charlies
Homer Hill, executive director of the Urban Music Fest
TeddytheLegacy, musician
Lars Russell
Jackie Venson, musician
