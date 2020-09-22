Pause/Play Episode 1: The Pause

On March 6, 2020, the City of Austin canceled South by Southwest. The decision had an economic ripple effect throughout the city and marked the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in Austin.

In this episode, hosts Miles Bloxson and Elizabeth McQueen explore why Austin calls itself the Live Music Capital of the World. They’ll look at the effect SXSW's cancellation and the subsequent shutdown of bars had on the city through the experiences of musicians, venue owners, venue staff and music nonprofits that make up Austin's live music ecosystem.

In this episode, you’ll hear the voices of:

Mobley, musician

Reenie Collins, CEO of The Heath Alliance of Austin Musicians

J Soulja, musician

Brodie Elkins, general manager of Scratchouse

Stephanie Begara, musician

Pat Buchta, executive director of Austin Texas Musicians

Ray Benson, musician

Nakia, musician

Michael Hall, executive editor at Texas Monthly

Cody Cowan, executive director of the Red River Cultural District

Qunicy Dunlap, president and CEO of the Austin Urban League

Mélat, musician

Hope Irish, musician

Maggie Lea and Tamara Hoover, owners of Cheer Up Charlies

Homer Hill, executive director of the Urban Music Fest

TeddytheLegacy, musician

Lars Russell

Jackie Venson, musician

Listen to the music in this episode:

Subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPROne or wherever you get your podcasts.