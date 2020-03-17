Austin Closes Bars, Prohibits Dining In At Restaurants And Limits Gatherings In Response To COVID-19

  • Austin Mayor Steve Adler announces the cancellation of South by Southwest on March 6 at City Hall.
    Austin Mayor Steve Adler announces the cancellation of South by Southwest, on March 6 at City Hall.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru and pick-up service, bars must close, and indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Austin effective noon Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Escott, interim director of Austin Public Health, announced the changes just after noon on Tuesday. 

Critical infrastructure, like grocery stores, government buildings, schools and hospitals, are exempt from the order, Escott said.

Escott said that there are no known cases of community spread of COVID-19 in Austin yet, but the risk for it is high. He encouraged people to make sure they don’t have symptoms before leaving their homes to go to places like grocery stores.

“Check your temperature,” Escott said. “Make sure you don’t have symptoms before you make the decision to go out.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler asked landlords and lenders to extend grace during this time.

"Collectively and individually we get to decide as a community what kind of spike we're going to have as this virus begins to enter the general population,” Adler said.

Adler was joined by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for a 12 p.m. briefing, originally scheduled for 11 a.m.

"We have been closely watching cities across the country move to close restaurants & bars," Adler said in a tweet Monday evening. "I've been on the record in favor of this as part of #Austin 's #COVID19 response."

“Like the courageous decision to shutter SXSW, Mayor Adler is taking the necessary step to limit suffering and deaths," Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said in a statement ahead of the announcement.  "Communities across Texas, especially in our neighboring counties, should do the same."

You can watch the mayor's news briefing here.

President Trump urged Americans on Monday to avoid groups of 10 or more for at least the next 15 days.

