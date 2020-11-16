-
Austin Mayor Steve Adler Says Changes To Police Budget Will Better Enable Officers To Focus On CrimeThe $4 billion budget Austin City Council adopted Thursday includes plans to reduce the police budget by about a third – $150 million. Twenty million…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Addressing a city that has ground to a halt amid a pandemic, save for frontline workers who can’t stay home and protestors…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signaled his encouragement to Austin city leaders to move forward on "additional enforcement mechanisms" related to a recent…
-
Austin surpassed a crucial threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, which could signal possible restrictions on businesses and nonessential…
-
Adler Says Enforcing Mask Wearing And Distancing Is Crucial As COVID Hospitalizations Rise In AustinA record 29 people were admitted to the hospital in the Austin area for COVID-19 on Friday, bumping up the seven-day average for new hospital admissions…
-
Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, says he doesn’t condone or criticize protesters’ actions in Austin over the…
-
KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton talked with Austin Mayor Steve Adler about how the city is responding to Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders and…
-
Austin area officials extended their stay-at-home guidelines Friday morning as businesses reopen under new state rules.Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County…
-
Join KUT on Monday at 11 a.m. for a live conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler.Adler is expected to release new public health orders before the…
-
The City of Austin and Travis County are partnering to form a task force focused on reopening the local economy. The Opening Central Texas for Business…