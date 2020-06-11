Pete Gallego Takes Over At Sul Ross State During A 'Transformational Period' In Higher Education

By Michael Marks 1 hour ago
  • Gallego, when he was competing for a Texas Senate seat in 2018
    Gallego, when he was competing for a Texas Senate seat in 2018
    Pete P. Gallego Campaign Facebook page

From Texas Standard:

Pete Gallego was recently confirmed as the new president of his alma mater, Sul Ross State University in Alpine. Gallego is an Alpine native, and has had a long political career that included over 20 years in the Texas House of Representatives and two terms in the U.S. House.

He told Texas Standard host David Brown on Thursday that the move is an opportunity for him to get away from the "yelling and the screaming and the pointing fingers" he said he experienced in politics.

"I just like to build and fix and make better, and this opportunity is exactly that – it is an opportunity to make sure that people have a chance to improve their lines through education," Gallego said.

He's taking over in the middle of a pandemic, when universities had to close their campuses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But Sul Ross will open in the fall with modifications. Classes will be limited to 50% capacity, and in-person lectures and labs will take place only until the Thanksgiving break. After that, students will finish the semester remotely. Gallego said these changes will have lasting effects.

''I think this is a transformational period. And I think there will be a lot of changes along the way that COVID has, kind of, shown us that we can do things in a different manner," he said.

The current protests of police brutality against black Americans, and systemic racism, are also going to change the campus experience. Gallego said when he attended Sul Ross, there was "apathy" among the student body. But today's students are different, and he supports their activism.

"I expect to use my platform to encourage that – to encourage participation, to make sure that this is not only a center of leaning, but also an area that welcomes diversity of thought, diversity of opinion and encourages these conversations about how we can have a better society."

Web story by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Higher Education
Sul Ross State University
COVID-19
Pete Gallego
Civil Rights

Related Content

Return To Aggieland: Texas A&M Chancellor Maps Out Fall Reopening Plans

By Jun 3, 2020
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The Texas A&M University System will reopen for in-person classes in the fall. That includes classes at its flagship campus in College Station as well as 10 others across Texas. But the campus experience won't be the same as it was before the pandemic.

Leaders Of Historically Black Colleges And Universities Take Cautious Line On Fall Plans

By Joy Diaz & Rhonda Fanning May 28, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

From Texas Standard:

While the effects of the pandemic have yet to be fully quantified, it's clear that communities of color have been among the hardest hit. At the same time, educational institutions are having to rethink the way they facilitate learning for their students. 

Wilhelmina Delco, Austin's First Black Elected Official, Finds Hope In Today's Protests

By Michael Marks 23 hours ago
LBJ Library / Public domain

From Texas Standard:

The current focus on civil rights and justice for black Americans is reminiscent of the 1960s when African Americans spoke out, protested racism and worked to make change. 