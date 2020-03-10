Reducing Maternal Mortality In Washington, D.C., With Juan Pablo Segura

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Juan Pablo Segura, co-founder of Washington, D.C.,-based Babyscripts. In recent years, as high rates of maternal mortality in this country have alarmed researchers, one statistic has been especially concerning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African-American mothers in this country die at three to four times the rate of white mothers, one of the widest of all racial disparities in women's health.

Segura talks about working tirelessly on a grassroots level to improve maternal health in the District of Columbia and across the country; digital health tools, like Babyscripts; and transforming how doctors and patients think of and use technology to improve their care.