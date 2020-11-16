-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Juan Pablo Segura, co-founder of Washington, D.C.,-based Babyscripts. In…
From Texas Standard:Just as it was in 2016, health care is an important issue for voters as they prepare to cast ballots in primaries and in November's…
An effort to make hospitals safer for women giving birth in Texas has been underway for more than a year now. Doctors and hospital administrators say…
Texas still has a lot of work to do to improve how it tracks deaths in the state, public health experts say.Death certificates "give us snapshots of the…
When lawmakers ended this year’s legislative session, they had addressed their biggest goals: They tamped down property taxes, overhauled school finance…
Race and geography are good predictors of whether a woman in Texas will have a severe complication during childbirth, according to a new study.Researchers…
Texas has a thing about being number one. But when it comes to the state of Texans' health, it ranks below the middle of the pack, and it's falling. The…
The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, but California is leading the charge to reverse that trend. Since 2006, the state has cut its rate by more than half.
A group of students at Rice University embarked on a trip to Austin last spring to study maternal mortality in Texas. The students say health disparities…
Texans think the Legislature should expand Medicaid to more low-income people and make health care more affordable, according to a survey released today…