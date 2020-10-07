Remembering The Honorable John Robert Lewis – Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his tribute to the Honorable John Robert Lewis, who represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Lewis died July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.

Lewis was first elected to Congress in 1986 and served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Because of his length of service, he became the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation.

In Black America spoke with Lewis in the Spring of 2005.

