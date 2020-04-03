Storms Move Out Of The Austin Area, Dropping Temperatures To The 40s Overnight

Southern Travis County and all of Hays County remain under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. as a line of storms moves out of the Austin area.

Travis, Caldwell and Hays counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Scattered hail up to apple size, wind gusts to 75 mph and frequent lightning are possible in the line of storms, the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s overnight.

