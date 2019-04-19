“Texas Standard” Wins Three 2019 National Headliner Awards

AUSTIN – April 19, 2019 – “Texas Standard” programs about a post-election blue wave reaching Texas, a legacy of “pirate” radio over Texas airwaves, and a series where people confess some of their darkest secrets won National Headliner awards today.

The Nov. 7 show examining what the election results say about the future of the Lone Star State, produced and reported by “Texas Standard” staff, won first place in the newscast category.

The series “The Whole Truth,” which features stories that can seem so intimate, it’s as if listeners are eavesdropping on a person’s private life, won second place in the news series category. “Texas Standard” Reporter/Producer Joy Diaz curates the series with production help from Director Leah Scarpelli.

The Nov. 23 special “Black Friday” show exploring how marketing created a legacy of pirates in the air over Texas – affecting music culture and politics, won third place in the documentary/public affairs category. “Texas Standard” host David Brown wrote and produced the program with editing and production assistance from Scarpelli and Technical Director Casey Cheek.

These latest awards bring the number of Texas Standard National Headliner Awards to nine.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

About the National Headliner Awards

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

