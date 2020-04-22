Tornado Watch In Effect For Travis, Williamson And Eastern Counties Until 5 P.M.

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Central and East Texas - including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell counties - until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio says a few tornadoes are possible in the watch area, along with widespread hail that could be lime-sized and 70 mph winds.

The NWS says large hail and damaging winds are the main threats for South Central Texas, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The threat for a tornado is greatest east of Austin, the agency said.

