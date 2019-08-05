WATCH: Trump Speaks Following Mass Shootings In Texas, Ohio

President Donald Trump spoke this morning after 29 people were killed this weekend in mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Authorities say both shooters obtained their assault-style weapons legally, which has reinvigorated calls for federal action on gun control.

Earlier this morning in a tweet, Trump called on Congress to pass legislation expanding background checks for firearms, but also suggested any reform be tied to "desperately needed immigration reform."

Watch a stream of Trump's remarks below.