Twenty-nine people died in two mass shootings in Texas last month. What is the response from Texans and their political representatives? Will these latest…
Two usual political allies — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the National Rifle Association — traded rhetorical blows Friday after Patrick continued to advocate…
On Aug. 3, 2019, a shooter at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas , took the lives of 22, injured over two dozen and changed a whole community . The shooting...
In the aftermath of the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, public debate once again turned to what Congress should do to reduce gun…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday convened the first meeting of the newly formed Texas Safety Commission, ramping up the state's efforts to devise policy…
"Never had so much love in my life," Antonio Basco said Friday as hundreds of people whom he had never met showered him with hugs, blessings and support.
Less than two weeks after a gunman walked into an El Paso Walmart and killed 22 shoppers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a Domestic Terrorism Task…
To secure enough votes in 1994, the ban's sponsors in Congress accepted a "sunset provision" — meaning it would last 10 years but need to be reauthorized. Politics in the U.S. changed.
President Trump says he supports "really intelligent background checks." It's unclear what exactly that means, but support for universal background checks is near universal among Americans.
The man accused of carrying out last weekend's deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso confessed to officers while he was surrendering and later…