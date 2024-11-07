Suspect accused of shooting spree in Austin, San Antonio ruled unfit to stand trial

A man accused of murdering six people in a string of shootings in Austin and San Antonio last December is not fit to stand trial, a Travis County judge has ruled.

Shane James, 35, allegedly killed his parents in San Antonio on Dec. 5, then drove to Austin where he shot multiple people in a shooting spree across the city. Four people were killed in South Austin, including a mother protecting her child, a contractor remodeling a home, and a mother and daughter whose house James allegedly burglarized in Circle C. Two police officers and a cyclist were also injured.

James attempted to flee custody after his arrest.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza charged him with four counts of capital murder. He faces another capital murder charge in Bexar County.

James, who served in the Army for two years, has a history of mental health issues and a criminal background. He had been arrested for assaulting family members in 2022 and was involuntarily detained in Austin in 2018 after he told officers he was contemplating suicide. Police were called to the family's Bexar County home in August 2023 after he had a mental health crisis.

After a mental health evaluation, Travis County Judge Cliff Brown ruled last week James cannot stand trial, according to court filings. He was involuntary committed to a state facility, per state law, and any proceedings are paused until he's deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

KUT reached out to the Travis County District Attorney's office about next steps, but has not yet heard back.