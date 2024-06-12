Gunman suspected of killing 6 in December shootings to face murder charges in Bexar County

A man who allegedly shot and killed six people and left three others injured in a spree of violence in San Antonio and Austin in December 2023 will face capital murder charges in Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed a murder warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Shane James Jr.

He is accused of fatally shooting his parents in San Antonio and then traveling to Austin, where he shot and killed four more people unrelated to him — and injured four others.

Bexar County officials expect it to take some time to prosecute the alleged gunman since he's being held in custody pending trial in Travis County and must face capital murder charges there first.

He has been charged in Travis County with four counts of capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for allegedly shooting two police officers, and one count of aggravated assault mass shooting.

Investigators say he struggled with mental health issues and had been accused of domestic violence in the past.

Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio