KUT Festival tickets on sale now

First round of speakers and artists announced, including Adriene Mishler, Terry Lickona, Aaron Franklin, Shakey Graves and more

Tickets to the KUT Festival, a bold new tradition celebrating the people, ideas, music and culture that make Austin Austin, are on sale now.

This two-day experience, May 1-2 across multiple University of Texas campus venues, brings together live music, thought-provoking talks and hands-on activities designed to spark creativity and connection – for people of all ages. More speakers, artists and surprises will be announced in the coming weeks. From unforgettable performances to community-powered conversations, the KUT Festival is where Austin gathers to celebrate itself.

What to Expect



Live music from the main stage: Catch the soundtrack of Austin with live performances all day long.

Community Connection: Explore a bustling vendor market, meet local nonprofits, savor food from top Austin food trucks and connect with fellow Austinites.

Ideas That Matter: Dive into discussions on public policy, education, health, culture and the issues shaping our city and state.

Featured Talent and Speakers

Entertainment & Media



Noah Hawley (filmmaker) • Terry Lickona (Austin City Limits) • Fran Harris (EXALT, former ESPN host) • Maria Hinojosa (Futuro Media) • Adriene Mishler (Find What Feels Good) • Katherine Maher (NPR CEO)

Politics & Public Service



U.S. Rep. Greg Casar • Austin Mayor Kirk Watson • State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt • Council Members Vanessa Fuentes • José "Chito" Vela, Zo Qadri • Travis County leaders: Andy Brown, Jose Garza, Sally Hernandez • Matt Mackowiak (Potomac Strategy Group)

Business & Community Leadership



Aaron Franklin (BBQ legend) • Denise Davis (Austin Chamber Board Chair) • Adam Loewy (Loewy Law Firm) • Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart (ACC Chancellor)

On Stage



Shakey Graves • BLK ODYSSY

More artists are to be announced soon.

Ticket levels range from a free community pass, which includes live music and tent programming, to our most immersive ticket, the insider plus pass, which includes priority seating at all sessions, exclusive lounge access, access to KUT for Kids and a ticket to the Sunday morning jazz brunch.