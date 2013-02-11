Raise Your Paws: Vote For A Winner In The National Pet Radio Contest

During our week-long casting call for public radio-loving pets, we received dozens of great entries from our listeners as well as (some furry) fans tuning in around the country. And while there were lots of cute critters submitted, the seven photos in the slideshow below are the National Pet Radio Contest finalists, which were selected by a panel of NPR judges.

Vote Now: Take a look through the images below , and vote on your pick to win by Sunday, Feb. 17, at 11:59 PM (ET).

Prizes will go to three runners-up in addition to the grand prize winner. Thank you to everyone who entered!

1 of 7 — #1: This is Jiggs. His morning is incomplete without a run around Austin, TX's Town Lake, a hearty bowl of organic kibble and his hometown's NPR member station, KUT. #1: This is Jiggs. His morning is incomplete without a run around Austin, TX's Town Lake, a hearty bowl of organic kibble and his hometown's NPR member station, KUT. / Courtesy of Claire Cynclaireaustin 2 of 7 — #2 "Toby, a Papillon and an avid listener of Wisconsin Public Radio, hails from Madison, WI. He starts his mornings right by listening to Morning Edition on the NPR iPad App, still dressed in his NPR dog pajamas, and chewing his morning bone!" #2 "Toby, a Papillon and an avid listener of Wisconsin Public Radio, hails from Madison, WI. He starts his mornings right by listening to Morning Edition on the NPR iPad App, still dressed in his NPR dog pajamas, and chewing his morning bone!" / Courtesy of David Longawa 3 of 7 — #3: "Burt the Turt loves listening to NPR on 88.9 WFSU in Tallahassee, FL." #3: "Burt the Turt loves listening to NPR on 88.9 WFSU in Tallahassee, FL." / Courtesy of Jaime & David 4 of 7 — #4: "Mr. Eggs Benedict Hearts NPR Member Station WBHM [Birmingham, AL]." #4: "Mr. Eggs Benedict Hearts NPR Member Station WBHM [Birmingham, AL]." / Courtesy of Jimi Benedict 5 of 7 — #5: "When he's not busy dangling Vanilla Ice off a hotel balcony, Suge Knight the sugar glider enjoys munching almonds and listening to WAMU 88.5 [Washington, D.C.]." #5: "When he's not busy dangling Vanilla Ice off a hotel balcony, Suge Knight the sugar glider enjoys munching almonds and listening to WAMU 88.5 [Washington, D.C.]." / Courtesy of Michael Dawson & Lindsay Benedict 6 of 7 — #6: "Kashiwa listens to KPCC [Southern California] every day." #6: "Kashiwa listens to KPCC [Southern California] every day." / Courtesy of Mickie Okamoto 7 of 7 — #7: "This is Stevie the Wonder Dog taking pledges at his favorite NPR station, KCPW in Salt Lake City. Since Stevie is blind, he depends on NPR more than most for all of his news and information." #7: "This is Stevie the Wonder Dog taking pledges at his favorite NPR station, KCPW in Salt Lake City. Since Stevie is blind, he depends on NPR more than most for all of his news and information." / Courtesy of Jen McDonald

