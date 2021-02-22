Lee esta historia en español.

For many in Central Texas, last week's winter storm, the resulting blackouts and then loss of water service were a vivid example of just how quickly the world can get turned upside down. For some, it was traumatic. For others, an illustration of how a community can come together to help others in need.

We want to hear what happened to you.

What was it like to be in the dark for days? What did you have to do to keep warm? Or fed? Did you find help in an unexpected place? Did you help someone?

Tell us about a moment that stands out from the experience, what you learned and what others can learn from it. We may use your story on the radio.

And pass this on to a friend or neighbor so they can tell their own story.

Name * First Name Last Name

Email * example@example.com

Leave your story by clicking the record button below. Please introduce yourself with your name and where you live before telling your story. There is a 10-minute time limit. Click 'stop' when you're finished and then click submit! *

Submit

Should be Empty:

If the record button is not displaying above, click here.