Where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup in Austin

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team is chasing history as it embarks upon its ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance Friday against Vietnam. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CST.

The tournament, which has been held every four years since 1991, will last A month. Games will be played in 10 different stadiums across the two host nations, Australia and New Zealand.

Another title would mean a third straight for the U.S., making it the first women’s or men’s U.S. soccer team to a three-peat as World Cup champions.

Despite injuries that will prevent key players Christen Press (knee-ACL) and Becky Sauerbrunn (foot) from playing in the tournament, the U.S. remains Vegas’ betting favorite.

There’s still championship DNA pulsing through the roster. Two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, who’s working through a calf injury, is expected to play in what will be her last World Cup.

Star midfielder Julie Ertz is back. As is soccer superhero Alex Morgan, who along with Rapinoe and Ertz, is seeking her third World Cup title.

The U.S. will be joined in Group E by two first-time Women’s World Cup participants — Vietnam and Portugal — along with 2019 runnerup Netherlands.

Having been recognized at last week’s ESPYS with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for fighting against unequal pay standards for female athletes, the USWNT’s impact spans far beyond the pitch.

Here are some ways Austinites can watch them compete at this year's World Cup.

TV and streaming

The World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FoxSports.com and the FOX Sports App, as well as on Universo and Telemundo. In addition to Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcasts, Peacock will also be streaming games in Spanish. For those without cable, services like Sling and YouTube TV may also be an option.

With Australia and New Zealand being 14-to-18 hours ahead of U.S. Central Standard Time, be sure to set your watching schedule (or DVR) accordingly.

There are also a number of venues around Austin that will be showing the games.

Local venues

Black Sheep Lodge

Black Sheep Lodge, self-proclaimed home of “the best burger in South Austin,” offers indoor and outdoor seating, and a whole lot of televisions. The restaurant-bar has been known to open up early to host viewing parties for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team World Cup matches.

A restaurant spokesperson said Wednesday that Black Sheep Lodge anticipates doing the same for this year’s Women’s World Cup and recommends keeping an eye on the venue’s Instagram and Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information.

Mister Tramps Sports Pub

Up north, check out Mister Tramps Sports Pub. The restaurant-bar won’t be expanding beyond its normal operating hours during the Women’s World Cup, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch games there.

It’s one of the “oldest official Austin soccer pubs in town,” manager Hillary Werner said as the MLS All Star game played Wednesday on a TV in the background.

Something else Mister Tramps offers and two of the most important words for any sports bar: wings specials.

The Tavern

At 12th and Lamar sits the German-style bar-restaurant The Tavern. With over 30 screens, cold beer on tap and a dog-friendly deck, you could do worse. The Tavern takes requests for game day watch parties and has established a reputation as a “soccer bar” over its nearly 100 years in business.

You'll know the place when you see an old-timey red sign out front that reads: "air conditioned."